LIC IPO subscribed 0.83 times at 1.00 PM on Day 2

LIC's public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, is witnessing good demand from investors on Day 2.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (May 4 to May 9, 2022)

IPO Subscribed 0.83 times at 1.00 PM (Day 2)

Overall 0.83 times, QIB. 0.34 times, NII 0.33 times, Retail 0.77 times, Employee Reserved 1.70 times, Policyholder Reserved 2.53 times

The policyholders' portion was oversubscribed on the first day itself on Wednesday, though overall subscription stood at 67 percent.

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by selling 3.5 percent stake in the insurance behemoth.

LIC's initial public offering (IPO), open for retail and institutional investors, is set to close on May 9. The issue period also includes bidding on Saturday, May 7.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:24 PM IST