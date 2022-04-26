LIC IPO price band at Rs 902-949; to open on May 4: Report

The price band for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders, CNBC TV18 reported citing government sources.

LIC will allocate 60 percent of the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion to anchor investors, 50 percent to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent to retail, and 15 percent to non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The state insurer will reserve 10 percent of the issue (2.21 crore shares) for policyholders and 0.15 crore shares have been reserved for eligible employees. For retail and employees, the discount will be of Rs 40, the report said.

On Saturday, the LIC board approved a cut in its IPO issue size to 3.5 percent from 5 percent, sources had said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:40 PM IST