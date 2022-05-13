LIC IPO issue price set at Rs 949; may get listed on Tuesday: Report

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has set the initial public offering (IPO) issue price at the top-end of indicated range at Rs 949, The Economic Times reported.

Life Insurance Corp's mega public offering -- India's largest to date -- closed with nearly 3 times subscription with policyholders portion receiving the maximum bids at a little over 6 times.

The country's largest insurer LIC has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:39 AM IST