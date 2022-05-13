e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Business / LIC IPO issue price set at Rs 949; may get listed on Tuesday: Report

LIC IPO issue price set at Rs 949; may get listed on Tuesday: Report

The country's largest insurer LIC has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey termed the response to the IPO as ''tremendous'' / Representative image |
DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey termed the response to the IPO as ''tremendous'' / Representative image |
Advertisement

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has set the initial public offering (IPO) issue price at the top-end of indicated range at Rs 949, The Economic Times reported.

Life Insurance Corp's mega public offering -- India's largest to date -- closed with nearly 3 times subscription with policyholders portion receiving the maximum bids at a little over 6 times.

The country's largest insurer LIC has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share.

ALSO READ

LIC IPO: Share allotment likely today: Here's how to check status online LIC IPO: Share allotment likely today: Here's how to check status online
Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:39 AM IST