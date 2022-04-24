LIC board’s nod to cut in size of IPO?

The LIC board has approved a cut in its initial public offering issue size from 5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, sources have said, reports NDTV.

The government will now dilute 3.5 per cent of its shares in LIC for Rs 21,000 crore, subject to approval of the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In the draft red herring prospectus, the government had proposed sale of its 5 per cent equity. This would have valued LIC at Rs 6 trillion.

Earlier government estimates had called for the insurer to be valued at around Rs 17 trillion. The drastic lowering of ambitions for the IPO -which would still be India's largest to date - is seen as a setback for the government, which had positioned the sale as the first and biggest of a wave of privatisations aimed at replenishing state coffers.

"Investors have become very risk averse in the last few months. After roadshows we realised there was no point in putting high valuation up front. Higher valuation can be discovered post the listing. After all, the government will still hold nearly 95 per cent of the issue," news agency Reuters reported on Friday, quoting an unnamed source.

ALSO READ Govt to take call on LIC IPO timing this week: Official

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:16 AM IST