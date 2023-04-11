LIC appoints P C Paikray as Chief Risk Officer | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Tuesday appointed P C Paikray as the Chief Risk Officer of the corporation from April 10, the company announced through an exchange filing. Paikray would be taking over for Tablesh Pandey who is now the Managing Director of the corporation.

P R Mishra

The company also announced that P R Mishra would cease to be the Chief Investment Officer of the corporation from April 10 as he has been transferred and posted to another assignment through office orders.

LIC Mutual Funds is planning to acquire IDBI MF post the approval of competition watchdog.

LIC shares

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Tuesday at 12:52 were at 549.90, up by 0.11 per cent.

