Lexus India opens pre-bookings for the all-new Lexus NX 350h

Lexus India announced the opening of pre-bookings for its, bold & edgy SUV, the all-new Lexus NX 350h in India.

The all-new Lexus NX will be available in Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants and bookings can be made at any of the Lexus guest experience Centers.

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h signifies the next generation of Lexus, combining dynamism with purposeful technology enhancements to thrill your enchanting everyday drive.

The NX will be a hallmark for future Lexus models incorporating the Tazuna concept, the Lexus driving signature, amongst many more.The Lexus NX was first launched in India in 2018 showcasing a bold design and exhilarating performance.

Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said, "We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology. "

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:09 PM IST