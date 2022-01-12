LetsVenture announces partnership with MeitY Startup Hub

LetsVenture, early stage investment platform, today announced its partnership with MeitY Startup Hub (established as an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India).

Shanti Mohan, Co-founder & CEO, LetsVenture said, “We are hopeful that this partnership will spur the next wave of leading global tech companies built in India and catering to the global markets.”

Nakul Saxena, Head - Fund Strategy & Investor Relations, LetsVenture said “The entrepreneurial culture is creating a favourable ecosystem of enablers. While a number of private funds, mentors, and service providers are entering the arena to further accelerate the trend. I believe there is a long way ahead to reach a more evolved and a mature landscape and since the opportunities are sufficiently large and numerous the future of India will likely be shaped by its entrepreneurs. Our partnership with MeitY Startup Hub aims to further this vision to propel India as a leading startup ecosystem.”

Dr. AK Garg, Senior Director, MeitY remarked, “This collaboration is envisaged to act as a catalyst to accelerate the growth of the technology startup ecosystem by streamlining the funding and investment landscape by leaps and bounds in due course.”

Jitendra Vijay, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub remarked, “The partnership with LetsVenture is assured to boost the investment landscape of the MSH ecosystem.”

As part of this partnership LetsVenture will allow access to MeitY Startup Hub to facilitate management of cap table, create and roll out ESOPs and facilitate ESOP liquidity for startups through trica equity, which is a leading ESOP and cap table management platform from Letsventure. In addition to this, LetsVenture will popularize the MeitY Startup Hub Gurukul program to enable investors to become mentors in the program.

LetsVenture and MeitY Startup Hub intend to collaboratively launch an Acceleration Program for upskilling of MSH Startups and boosting the investments in startups. They will launch a sustainable and scalable program to build the angel investor ecosystem in India by creating workshops and training programs to attract traditional business people to become startup investors. LetsVenture will also provide access to the global market through its affiliates.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:02 PM IST