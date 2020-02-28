LetsShave raises capital from Wipro

Wipro HQ has acquired a minority stake in LetsShave and signed an agreement to invest in the company.
LetsShave is predominantly into the shaving domain and steadily expanding into grooming. It markets a high-quality portfolio of men's and women's premium products in this space under the brand name of LetsShave.
It has a strategic tie-up with a more than 60 years old established razor manufacturing, Korean company Dorco.
"LetsShave offers high-quality products and is a challenger brand in a space dominated by a single large player," said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer - Venture.
