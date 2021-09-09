Lenovo unveils two new 5G tablets, Tab P11 and P12 Pro

Lenovo has announced two new tablets Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Lenovo Tab P11 5G at its annual Tech World event.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will be available in two versions - Wi-Fi only and 5G. The Wi-Fi model will be available from October starting at $610 and the 5G model is coming soon to Europe, the Middle East at a price of 900 euros before VAT. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Tab P11 5G is priced at a price of 500 euros without VAT, reports GSMArena.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

The tablet features a 12.6-inch AMOLED display. (This display supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 px (16:10)

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro houses a Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

The tablet is powered by a 10,200 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The P12 Pro runs Android 11 out of the box and will be the first to showcase Project Unity.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

The tablet comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD with 2,000 x 1,200 px resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

It also comes with four JBL speakers, and a number of handy optional accessories supported.

The device houses 7,700 mAh battery can last up to 12 hours of video streaming and supports 20W fast charging.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 06:01 PM IST