Lenders plan to call bids for Jet Airway's asset sale by Saturday

New Delhi: The lenders to the bankrupt Jet Airways, who met here Tuesday for the first time since the carrier was sent to the NCLT, are understood to have decided to call for expressions of interest to sell the meager assets of the airline by Saturday.

The airline's meager assets include 14 aircraft including 10 Boeing planes--down from 124 before the grounding--and 49 percent stake in Jet Privilege and a few buildings, while its liabilities are over Rs 36,000 crore.

Including more than Rs 10,000 crore of vendor dues, Rs 8,500 crore along with interest to the lenders, over Rs 3,000 crore in salary dues and more than Rs 13,500 crore in accumulated losses of the past three years.

The company is no more a going concern and had for many years run into negative networth.

The lenders also list spares, slots and routes as the "assets" of the airliner that was promoted by Naresh Goyal and operated its last flight on April 17. The airline was sent to the NCLT on June 17.