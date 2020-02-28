Lenders of Jet Airways to seek fresh EoI

Defunct airline Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors has decided to issue fresh Expression of Interest (EoI) for the carrier, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, according to a regulatory filing.

"We wish to inform that the 8th CoC meeting of Jet Airways (India) Ltd was held on February 18 and in the e-voting concluded on February 25, the CoC passed the resolution to issue fresh Invitation of EoI (Round) for the corporate debtor," Jet Airways said.