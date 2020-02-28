Lenders of Jet Airways to seek fresh EoI

Defunct airline Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors has decided to issue fresh Expression of Interest (EoI) for the carrier, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, according to a regulatory filing.
"We wish to inform that the 8th CoC meeting of Jet Airways (India) Ltd was held on February 18 and in the e-voting concluded on February 25, the CoC passed the resolution to issue fresh Invitation of EoI (Round) for the corporate debtor," Jet Airways said.
Against this backdrop, the CoC extended the last date of submission of resolution plans to March 9. The earlier deadline for submitting the bids was February 18. The decision to call for fresh bids was taken after a team from Russia's Far East Asia Development Fund along with Enso Group met the Committee of Creditors (CoC) earlier this month and expressed interest in Jet Airways, a source said earlier.
