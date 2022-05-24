Learning platform Unacademy revamps ESOP policy

Unacademy, learning platform, has redesigned its ESOPs policy in order to allow employees to derive greater benefits.

The revised policy will allow ESOPs to be vested on a monthly basis post a one-year cliff period. After the completion of the cliff period, 25 percent of the options will be vested. Thereafter, the remaining options will vest monthly over the next 3 years. This is applicable to ESOPs granted after April 15, 2022, it said in a statement.

Tina Balachandran, Senior Vice President- Talent and Culture, Unacademy, said, “At Unacademy, we want to build an organization that is powered by a culture of growth, while being highly employee-centric in people practices. Many of our policies such as TSOPs for Educators are industry benchmarks for being progressive and inclusive.

"With the revised ESOPs policy, we aim to build a workplace that is loved by every employee, and which helps create wealth for everyone who has contributed to the growth and success of the company,” Balachandran said.

Unacademy has conducted 3 ESOP buybacks till date, viz. September 2019, December 2020, and September 2021.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:16 PM IST