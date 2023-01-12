Leadzen.ai Partners With PolicyBazaar for Streamlined Prospecting

New Delhi (India), January 04: Leadzen.ai, one of India's leading lead generation platforms, has partnered with PolicyBazaar. This partnership is a propitious opportunity to provide PolicyBazaar with real-time and verified data for their clientele.

This prospective collaboration allows PolicyBazaar to access up-to-date information on trending leads, increasing the efficiency of the prospecting journey. An AI-powered assistance system backs up the process with ground-breaking sophisticated capabilities like Geolocator, Bulk search, and Smart filters. These perks are a part of the portal's PolicyBazaar partnership benefits package.

In addition, the association enables the platform to be run as a chrome extension and integrate with technologies such as CRM and email marketing systems. This will empower the partners to categorize leads and help them prioritize prospects.

This synergy benefits the partners by fulfilling sales projections, enhancing conversion rates, and developing strong customer connections. Since collecting verified and updated contact information is an integral part of any lead prospecting trip, there is a special emphasis on the quality of results the aforementioned elements provide.

As a result, the alliance promises a significant contribution to streamlining the overall lead generation process backed up with verified and vetted leads to eliminate any redundancies in the client's prospecting trip.

Leadzen.ai co-founder Malhar Lakdawala states, "This collaboration between leadzen.ai and PolicyBazaar will benefit both parties because we will be able to provide comprehensive data to our associated partners and the advanced AI features that they require.

He further adds, “Not only that, but we will be able to bring both micro and macro databases that our partners may demand at different levels of operation. This alliance will be an exciting journey, and we look forward to more such collaborations."