Leading e-commerce players unlikely to participate in CAIT's 'Seedha Samvad' programme

Leading e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. are not likely to participate in trader's body CAIT's (The Confederation of All India Traders) scheduled programme 'Seedha Samvad' on February 3.

This meeting was earlier scheduled for January 27.

The e-commerce players are not likely to be part of these discussions given the number of cases which have been filed by CAIT on various issues pertaining to e-commerce which are under litigation.

The trader's body cannot be the platform to have discussion when they themselves are the interested party in the whole process. Moreover, there already is a parallel stakeholders discussions which is taking place under the aegis DPIIT, Government of India. One such dialogue was recently organised under DPIIT and chaired by Additional secretary Anil Agarwal. The department has asked all the stakeholders to give their feedback on e-commerce policy in writing too.

This move comes just days after it filed a petition before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking to terminate the transfer of Cloudtail parent Prione Business Services stakes to Amazon.

The traders' body has called for 'Seedha Samwad' (direct conversation) in association with other trade associations, namely India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), All India Consumer Products Distributors Association (AICPDF), All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), All India Jewelers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), and the Computer Media Dealers Association (CMDA).

CAIT has also invited e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Firstcry, Paytm, Shopclues, and Snapdeal, among others. It also includes companies, like BigBasket, Grofers, Swiggy, and Zomato.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:14 PM IST