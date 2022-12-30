Layoff wave: Thousands brace for job losses as more layoffs expected after holiday lull | File image/ Representative image

As the holiday season comes to an end, more layoffs are expected to begin in January. Companies across sectors, especially tech firms, will begin the layoff once again after a small pause.

Data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics in the US, confirms that January is the highest month for layoffs and discharges.

"Business leaders want to set up finances for success in 2023. It's a good bet that tech companies that haven't yet laid off employees are carefully considering whether or not to do so," according to J.P. Gownder, vice president and principal analyst for advisory firm Forrester Research.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see more layoffs in the next few weeks," he told The Wall Street Journal.

December marks the end of the fiscal year for many companies, making January an ideal month for "organisational realignment and adjustment".

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and the investment bank's CEO have warned employees that job cuts are to be expected in the next month, reports The New York Post.

"We are conducting a careful review, and while discussions are still ongoing, we anticipate our headcount reduction will take place in the first half of January," Solomon said.

Google and Amazon to lay off thousands in January

In early 2023, Google and Amazon are also going to lay off thousands of employees.

Google is going to use its performance rating system, called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD) for evaluating its employees, and the company is expected to lay off about 6 per cent of full-time employees.

Some employees of the company are also interpreting recent management decisions as warning signs that the company may be planning broader layoffs.

Layoffs in 2022

According to a Crunchbase tally, this year has already seen as many as 91,000 layoffs in the US tech sector alone. While there has been a report that 79 per cent of those laid off have found a new job within three months from the time they started to source for jobs, there are more layoffs to be expected.

With Inputs from IANS