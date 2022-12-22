e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLayoff wave: 65% employees feel demotivated about work due to uncertainty

Layoff wave: 65% employees feel demotivated about work due to uncertainty

As the job cuts spillover into other industries, 65 per cent aspirants say they feel demotivated due to the gloomy situation, and are less likely to put extra efforts at work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
File image/ Representative image
Follow us on

Apart from global tech layoffs which have already left more than two lakh people jobless and threaten many more, 18,000 professionals have been fired by Indian startups. As the job cuts spillover into other industries, 65 per cent aspirants say they feel demotivated due to the gloomy situation, and are less likely to put extra efforts at work.

Demotivated and looking for flexibility

A survey by job searching platform Indeed found that uncertainty in the market has also bogged down enthusiasm among employees at their current job. More than 50 per cent are already bored at the workplace, and about half of that number are honing their skills in search of new opportunities. A healthy work life balance as well as flexibility and happiness were priorities for close to a quarter of all employees surveyed.

Employers remain hopeful

At the same time employers were relatively positive with almost half of the firms eyeing a 20 per cent rise in hiring for 2023. But 64 per cent firms hired in the October to December quarter this year, compared to 78 per cent in the two quarters before that.

Global economic shifts have caused the dip, while inflation and job cuts have been in focus.

RECENT STORIES

India's Defence Acquisition Council clears 24 proposals for procurement of equipment worth Rs 84,328...

India's Defence Acquisition Council clears 24 proposals for procurement of equipment worth Rs 84,328...

IT major Cognizant to propel Garuda's drones with aerial intelligence

IT major Cognizant to propel Garuda's drones with aerial intelligence

Govt wants steel makers to increase use of scrap metal

Govt wants steel makers to increase use of scrap metal

Tata Communications acquires live-video production firm The Switch

Tata Communications acquires live-video production firm The Switch

Publisher S Chand sells its stake in AI-focused edtech platform iNeuron to PhysicsWallah

Publisher S Chand sells its stake in AI-focused edtech platform iNeuron to PhysicsWallah