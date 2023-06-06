Laxmi Organic Allots Equity Shares Worth 4,00,746 As Employee Stock Option |

As per the regulatory filings, Laxmi organic industries today allotted 4,00,746 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each in the share capital of the Company under stock options under ESOP-2020.

After the allotment, the share capital of the company increased to 53,11,53,908.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd shares

The shares of Laxmi organic industries on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 271.40, up by 4.16 per cent.

