Laxmi Organic Allots Equity Shares Worth 4,00,746 As Employee Stock Option

As per the regulatory filings, Laxmi organic industries today allotted 4,00,746 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each in the share capital of the Company under stock options under ESOP-2020.
After the allotment, the share capital of the company increased to 53,11,53,908.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd shares
The shares of Laxmi organic industries on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 271.40, up by 4.16 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)