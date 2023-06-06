 Laxmi Organic Allots Equity Shares Worth 4,00,746 As Employee Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLaxmi Organic Allots Equity Shares Worth 4,00,746 As Employee Stock Option

Laxmi Organic Allots Equity Shares Worth 4,00,746 As Employee Stock Option

After the allotment, the share capital of the company increased to 53,11,53,908.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Laxmi Organic Allots Equity Shares Worth 4,00,746 As Employee Stock Option |

As per the regulatory filings, Laxmi organic industries today allotted 4,00,746 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each in the share capital of the Company under stock options under ESOP-2020.

After the allotment, the share capital of the company increased to 53,11,53,908.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd shares

The shares of Laxmi organic industries on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 271.40, up by 4.16 per cent.

Read Also
Laxmi Organic IPO: What was the response and get update on allotment status
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KFintech Wins Gold Stevie Award 2023 For Its Digital Transformation In IPO Services

KFintech Wins Gold Stevie Award 2023 For Its Digital Transformation In IPO Services

Laxmi Organic Allots Equity Shares Worth 4,00,746 As Employee Stock Option

Laxmi Organic Allots Equity Shares Worth 4,00,746 As Employee Stock Option

Sensex Rises By 57.81 Points To End On Flat At 62,845; Nifty Above 18,600 As IT Stocks Stay Under...

Sensex Rises By 57.81 Points To End On Flat At 62,845; Nifty Above 18,600 As IT Stocks Stay Under...

Jeffrey Hampton Appointed As President & Chief Operating Officer Of Piramal Critical Care

Jeffrey Hampton Appointed As President & Chief Operating Officer Of Piramal Critical Care

Ronnie Screwala Calls Out Byju's For Drama With Zero Content on Twitter; Slams It For Spoiling...

Ronnie Screwala Calls Out Byju's For Drama With Zero Content on Twitter; Slams It For Spoiling...