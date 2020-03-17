Latest coronavirus update: As people quarantine themselves, Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 people in US

The organisation is also planning to raise pay by $ 2 per hour for all employees working in fulfilment centres, stores and in transportation and deliveries in the United States and Canada through April. The pay will also rise in the UK and in some EU countries by £2 and €2 per hour respectively.

According to the job listing candidates can start as soon as seven days. They do not require any resume or previous work experience to be eligible.

But with the World Health Organisation recently stating that European countries have now become the epicentre of the viral outbreak, this might not be the safest job out there.

While Clark assured that the company had taken steps to safeguard its workers, promoting social distancing in the workplace and ensuring that enhanced frequent cleaning took place, workers are not convinced.

According to a BuzzFeed News report, workers are not too fond of ongoing practices such as 'stand-up staff meetings' which require many of them to gather in a small space and interact. Some have also reported a paucity in the availability of sanitisers and disinfecting wipes.

Additionally, a few warehouse workers in Spain and Italy have reportedly tested positive for the virus.