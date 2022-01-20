Larsen & Toubro dispatches coke drums to Mexico

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stated that its heavy engineering arm has dispatched six of the world's largest coke drums to Mexico.

These coke drums were successfully manufactured during the COVID-19 pandemic at L&T's state-of-the-art Heavy Engineering Complex located at Hazira near Surat, the company said.

These coke drums are part of a delayed coking unit in the PEMEX Dos Bocas Refinery Project, which will convert the residue from the combined distillation plant into higher-value products.

Anil V. Parab, Member – L&T Executive Committee, Senior VP & Head Heavy Engineering said, “We thank PTI-ID for reposing faith in L&T for supplying world’s largest Coke Drums for such prestigious project. It’s heartening to have lived up to the expectations of our client and delivering Coke Drums on-time.”

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:59 PM IST