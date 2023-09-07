 Landmark Cars Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Landmark Cars Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary | File

Landmark Cars Limited incorporated a new subsidiary called Landmark Mobility Private Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. The newly incorporated company will be a related party as it is a subsidiary of the company.

Landmarks Cars owns 100 per cent of the equity shares of LMPL of Rs 10 per share amounting to a total of ₹5,00,00,000.

The company was incorporated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on September 4.

Landmark Cars ESOPs

Landmark Cars in July announced the allotment of 12,064 equity shares to employees as stock option under Landmark Cars Limited Employee Stock Options Scheme to the eligible grantees. With this allotment, the total issued share capital of the company will be ₹20,08,45,960.

Landmark Cars Allots 12,064 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Landmark Cars shares

The shares of Landmark Cars on Thursday afternoon at 2:52 pm IST were trading at Rs 726.45, down by 0.83 per cent.

