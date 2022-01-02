Lamborghini eyes consistent delivery growth in India in 2022

Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini is driving into 2022 looking to deliver consistent growth in India building on the momentum of a record year achieved in 2021, according to a senior company official.

The company, which sells a range of super-luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.16 crore in India, had started 2021 with eyes set on beating its best-ever performance in the country recorded in 2019 when it sold a total of 52 units.

While the company is yet to declare the full sales numbers for 2021 in the first nine months of the year, globally Lamborghini delivered 6,902 cars, up 23 percent compared to 2020 and also plus six percent versus the same period of 2019.

In the Asia Pacific region for the same period, its sales were up 8 percent.

''We have similar trends in India... With all the efforts that we have put in the market, we also have a good order bank which is also giving us a good start to 2022,'' Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told PTI.

While he did not disclose the 2021 sales numbers in India, Agarwal sounded upbeat that it would be better than what the company had achieved in 2019.

Already there was a positive response in the market from October 2020 onwards despite the disruptions due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic in the first half of 2021, he said.

''And, that was giving us the possibility that this could be another record year (2021) for our business and performance in India,'' Agarwal said.

When asked about the outlook of 2022, he said, ''We remain positive; but yes, we are a little cautious in our approach. Positive, from the fact that we had two (coronavirus) waves in the country and the way the market responded after the second wave was much more positive and faster.''

He further said what is giving confidence is that there is a strong vaccination drive in the country, so quite a large part of the population is covered with vaccination.

''The initial reports coming from the virus (Omicron) is that it may spread faster but the impact is not very high in terms of human life. So we remain positive overall,'' he added Asked if Lamborghini could have another record year in India in 2022 in terms of sales, Agarwal said that the company is always working towards consistent growth.

''If you look at our journey since inception, we have consistently been in the market, 2020 was a year of aberration where we saw a dip but then the factors were beyond our control.''

For 2022, he said, ''Apart from what we have brought in 2021 we have also planned some additional new exciting 'experiences' for our customers. If the external environment permits us we will bring more experiences to our customers because we strongly believe it is about experiences and that is what we gave in 2021.''

Stating that the company will continue the similar approach in 2022, Agarwal said that overall, the market should remain positive and should show consistency over 2021 in 2022 also.

Globally also, he said that in this decade, Lamborghini has grown year-on-year and 2021 is a record year and ''we will look at how we will maintain consistency in the growth. It's not about doing a peak one year and dropping, but yes it is about the consistency of growth''.

Reflecting on Lamborghini's achievements in India in 2021, he said the company delivered the 100th Urus in the market, launched four models — Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, Huracan STO, Urus Pearl Capsule, and the Urus Graphite Capsule, and also celebrated 300 units cumulative sales milestone in India since inception.

