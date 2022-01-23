Lamborghini expects India to rank higher in its top 10 markets in APAC region

Italian super luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini is bullish on India to rank higher in its top 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region going forward, led by strong consistent performance over the years, according to reports.

In 2021, India with 69 units sold at a growth of 86 per cent was in the top 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region for Lamborghini.

"We have India as one of them just following Thailand...Of course in the future, we believe that India has a strong potential to rank higher in the top 10 markets for APAC," stated Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific Regional Director Francesco Scardaoni.

Lamborghini, which sells a range of super luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.16 crore in India, recorded its best ever sales in the country in 2021.

