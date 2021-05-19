Laggard among FMCGs, awaiting demand shock and widening trade deficit: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 19, 2021

Warning of Demand Shock

The RBI sees consumption aversion post-second COVID-19 wave as a great threat to the economy. India's central bank has taken about the 'demand shock' in its latest economic report.

It means that consumers are unlikely to return in a hurry. And the situation could be completely different from last time, where the market witnessed a strong pent-up demand post ease in lockdown.

The report further suggests that the companies have learned their lessons from last time and managed their supply chain really well. It has kept the market well stocked up to meet the demand. However, consumer offtake is likely to remain slow due to restricted mobility, unpredictable employment situation, and cut on discretionary spending.

There was a strong pent-up demand last time around as rural markets remained in excellent shape and led the consumption. However, even this segment is battered under the impact of the second COVID-19 wave. This could be the major reason behind RBI's fear of a long spell of demand drought. In addition, the urban centres have not yet recovered.