Labour shortage: Could it be a long-term phenomenon?

With industries limping back to normalcy, economic activities are expected to pick up the pace. However, the availability of laborers is one area that will have to be fixed quickly.

Since the beginning of COVID-19 crisis, 40-50% of the labour workforce from construction sites has flocked back to their native towns and villages. However, with Rabi season nearing its end, the majority of laborers could be willing to return, if travel restrictions are lifted.

Key takeaways:

A few of the workers held up at construction sites may want to go back home. As a result, their contractors believe that labour cost could rise temporarily. However, normalcy should return once the issue is resolved within one-two months after the end of the lockdown.