Kumar Mangalam Birla's remuneration from UltraTech fell 18.8% in FY19

New Delhi: UltraTech's Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla received an annual remuneration Rs 15.53 crore in FY 2018-19, down 18.82 per cent over the year-ago period, even as the largest cement producer posted a double digit growth in its topline.

Birla, 52, had received an annual salary of Rs 19.13 crore in FY 2017-18. Since the last two years, Birla's remuneration is on a decline. In FY 2016-17, Birla had received Rs 22.50 crore.

Notwithstanding this decline, Birla's salary was 202.9 times higher than the median remuneration paid to UltraTech employees in FY 2018-19. Earlier, it was 387.9 times higher in FY 2016-17.