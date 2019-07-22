Kumar Mangalam Birla's remuneration from UltraTech fell 18.8% in FY19

New Delhi: UltraTech's Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla received an annual remuneration Rs 15.53 crore in FY 2018-19, down 18.82 per cent over the year-ago period, even as the largest cement producer posted a double digit growth in its topline.
Birla, 52, had received an annual salary of Rs 19.13 crore in FY 2017-18. Since the last two years, Birla's remuneration is on a decline. In FY 2016-17, Birla had received Rs 22.50 crore.
Notwithstanding this decline, Birla's salary was 202.9 times higher than the median remuneration paid to UltraTech employees in FY 2018-19. Earlier, it was 387.9 times higher in FY 2016-17.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)