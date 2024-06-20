'Kudos To Judges': Anand Mahindra Praises CJI Chandrachud & Other Judges For Felicitating Supreme Court's Cook's Daughter For Securing US Scholarships

Anand Mahindra |

Renowned businessman, philanthropist and the Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, on Thursday, took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to highlight a heartwarming incident that occurred earlier this year.

Mahindra's Social Media Post

In his recent X post, accompanied by a video, Mahindra wrote, "I don’t know how I missed seeing this uplifting news in March this year. If anyone asks me why I think India will rise, I will share this video."

"It’s about aspirations, commitment, hard work & parental support. And most important, about us all recognizing & cheering each OTHER’S success stories," he added.

Praising the judiciary for their gesture, Mahindra added, "Kudos to the Judges"

Describing the incident, he wrote, "The Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud & other Supreme Court judges, felicitated the daughter of a cook in the Supreme Court, for scoring a scholarship to study Masters in Law in two different universities in the United States. The CJI also honoured her mother and father,” he wrote in his post.

Mahindra, known for his extensive activity on social media X and often shares moments from his life, that resonate with his followers on the platform.

The Uplifting Story

In March this year, the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, along with other Supreme Court judges, honored a deserving individual during a special ceremony. The recipient was none other than the daughter of a cook employed at the Supreme Court.

The young woman had secured scholarships to pursue a Master's in Law at two renowned universities in the United States. Her achievement resonated deeply with Anand Mahindra, who emphasised the values of aspiration, commitment, hard work, and parental support that were crucial to her success.

Netizens reaction

Anand Mahindra, known for his keen interest in uplifting stories of determination. His post on social media garnered widespread attention, resonating with many responses from netizens.

"Impressive display of support & recognition for excellence. Truly inspiring to witness such heartwarming achievements. Kudos to the judges for honoring this remarkable accomplishment," responded one of the X user.

Another user added, "This is outstanding ! no matter the social position, Indians are going places"