 KPTL receives orders worth Rs 3,079 crore
"The orders in the Railway and Water business have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses," said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
KPTL receives orders worth Rs 3,079 crore | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 3,079 Crore in the month of March‐23 and till date in April‐23.

The new orders include civil works for a data centre and buildings in India of Rs 1,234 crore, EPC order in railway building of Rs 754 crore, water supply projects of Rs 708 crore, residential and institutional building project in Africa for Rs 233 crore and orders in the T&D business for Rs 150 crore in overseas markets.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said, “We are delighted with the continued momentum in order inflows as we commence the new financial year. We are excited to have our second B&F order in the international market, which is a big step forward for us and in‐line with our strategy to expand our civil business outside India. The orders in the Railway and Water business have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses. Our B&F business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in new areas like data centres, educational complexes and institutional buildings.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

