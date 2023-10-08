KPI Green Energy Secures New Orders For Executing Solar Power Projects Under Captive Power Producer Segment |

KPI Green Energy Limited on Sunday announced that it has received new orders aggregating to 4.20 MW for executing solar power projects under ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ Segment of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Futhermore, the company's cumulative orders of solar power projects, till date have crossed 100+ MW under CPP segment of the Company.

The contracts were awarded as follows: 2.00 MW to M/s. Maker Filaments, 1.00 MW to M/s. Maker Synthetics, and 1.20 MW to M/s. Savita Synthetics

The time period by which the order is to be executed

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2023-24, in various tranches as per the terms of the order.

KPI Green Energy Limited shares

The shares of KPI Green Energy Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 900, up by 1.52 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)