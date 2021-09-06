Kotak Mutual Fund to launch multicap fund; New Fund Offer opens on September 8

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (Kotak Mutual Fund) today announced the launch of Kotak Multicap Fund, an open-ended scheme.

Minimum investment size: Initial purchase (non-SIP) Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 for purchase and of Rs 0.01 for switches

SIP: Rs 500, subject to a minimum of 10 SIP instalments of Rs 500 each

Benchmark against Nifty500 multicap 50:25:24 Total Returns Index. The scheme will offer two parts--regular and direct

Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, “The equity Market is a Triveni Sangam of Large-cap, Mid-cap and Smallcap stocks with each having its own return and risk profiles. We have added value to our investors by outperforming benchmark indices regularly across most time periods in all three categories – small-cap, mid-cap and large cap-funds and thus, are now offering the power of all 3 in one fund.”

In the last five years, Kotak Mutual Fund’s equity AUM has grown almost seven times - from Rs 17,602 crore as on 31st July 2016, to Rs 1,22,013 crore as on 31st July 2021, according to a press release.

The New Fund Offer opens for subscription from 8th - 22nd September, 2021.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:36 PM IST