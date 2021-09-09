Kotak Mahindra reduces home loan interest rates to 6.50% for next 60 days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) today kickstarted the festive season by announcing that it has reduced its Home Loan interest rates yet again by a further 15 basis points (bps) from 6.65 percent to 6.50 percent p.a. This special rate of 6.50 percent p.a. is a limited period festive season offer beginning 10th September and ending November 8, 2021.

Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted to add to the festive cheer for millions of home buyers and help make their dream of owning their ideal home a reality. As the world has changed and we are spending more time at home, our lifestyles have also evolved. People are looking for comfortable residences where the entire family can work, entertain and spend quality time together. Kotak’s incredible 6.50 percent home loan interest rate now makes owning one’s dream home even more affordable.”



Rates for both fresh home loans and balance transfers now start at 6.50 percent. This special rate is available across all loans amounts and is linked to a borrower’s credit profile.



Further, digital has completely transformed the home loan sanction process. With Kotak Digi Home Loans, home loan applicants can now apply for and receive an instant in-principle sanction letter along with their loan amount eligibility, the tenure of the loan, interest rate and EMI in an end-to-end fully digital, paperless and contactless process.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:59 PM IST