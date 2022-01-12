Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank logged mcap declines in fourth quarter

Nine of the top 20 Asia-Pacific banks by market capitalization logged declines in the 2021 fourth quarter, as a new variant of COVID-19 generated volatility in several markets, according tp S&P Global Market Intelligence research.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ping An Bank, HDFC Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reported decline of more than 5 per cent each in market capitalization for the quarter ended December. 31, 2021.

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd recorded the quarterly increase with a market cap gain of 7.72 per cent to $62.22 billion, followed by ICICI Bank Ltd with 5.74 per cent growth.

Major Chinese banks continued to be at top the ranking list, with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd leading with a market capitalisation of US$245.48 billion.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 07:47 PM IST