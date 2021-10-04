Kotak Mahindra Bank receives approval for collection of direct, indirect taxes

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) today announced that it has received approvals from the Government of India for the collection of direct and indirect taxes such as Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax (GST) etc through its banking network.

With this, KMBL becomes the first Scheduled Private Sector Bank to receive approval after the announcement by Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman allowing all banks to participate in government-related business.

After technical integration, KMBL customers will be able to pay their direct and indirect taxes straight from KMBL’s mobile banking or net banking platforms as well as through KMBL’s branch banking network, resulting in immense ease and convenience for customers.

Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted to receive the necessary approvals permitting Kotak to collect direct and indirect taxes on behalf of the government, making tax payments more simple, convenient and efficient for our customers. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with the government, providing a wide range of services, backed by our strong technology platform, digital capabilities and customer-first approach.”

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:28 PM IST