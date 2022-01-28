Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net rises 15% to Rs 2,131 cr, total income up 4%

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 15 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,131 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The bank said that the total income of the lender on the standalone basis grew by 4 per cent to Rs 8,260.48 crore in Q3FY22, from Rs 7,950 crore in the same quarter of FY21, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of the bank rose by 31 per cent to Rs 3,403 crore in October-December period of 2021-22, the bank said.

The bank said that the income was down at Rs 14,176 crore on a consolidated basis, from Rs 14,671 crore in the year-ago period.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:24 PM IST