Kotak Mahindra Bank introduces new mother benefit policy

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited today announced a New Mother Benefit policy, that will offer financial support to new mothers for a period of one year after return to work, to help them set up a reliable support system for new born and mother herself.

Under the New Mother Benefit policy, all KMBL women employees – referred to as Kotak Wonder Women - will get an allowance every month for a period of 12 months. The child care allowance will start from a mother’s return month, post maternity leave. New mothers who are new joinees as well as those who have recently adopted a child will also be eligible for the benefit.

Sukhjit Pasricha, President & Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Women employees account for nearly a quarter of our bank workforce. The New Mother Benefit policy is a proactive step to address this need of our women employees. We want to support them in better managing their careers as well as their children's lives.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:32 PM IST