Kotak Mahindra Bank forays into healthcare financing

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) today announced that it has launched a tailored and holistic suite of healthcare financing solutions ranging from healthcare infrastructure loans, medical equipment finance and unsecured healthcare loans, catering to key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem including hospitals, laboratories, diagnostic centres, nursing homes, clinics, doctors and medical equipment manufacturers & dealers.

This includes lending facilities such as the Insta Programme for quick approval of loans up to Rs. 50 lakh.

Sunil Daga, President & Head – Business Banking Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “The industry is at a pivotal juncture, and we believe the time is right for a customised and diversified range of funding options to cater to the entire supply chain. Kotak’s healthcare finance proposition will support the growth of the Indian healthcare industry,” added Daga.

KMBL will provide the complete range of healthcare financing options: New & Refurbished Medical Equipment Finance for purchase of medical equipment from manufacturers/ authorised dealers, Working Capital Loans for managing the cash flow requirements of the business  Healthcare Infrastructure Loans for upgradation/renovation of medical facilities, hospitals and clinics, enhancing capacity or setting up of new hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres; Unsecured Doctor Loans & Loans against Receivables to healthcare institutions and individual doctors for expansion of business; Insta Programme – Quick Approval for loans up to Rs. 50 lakh with minimum documentation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:50 PM IST