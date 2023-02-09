Kotak Mahindra Bank follows RBI, hikes interest on FDs by 0.25%

File/ Representative image

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced a hike of up to 0.25 per cent in the interest rate on fixed deposits with certain maturity period.

The move comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India delivered another interest rate hike of 0.25 per cent on Wednesday. Deposit rates generally trail the lending rates, where the transmission happens first courtesy a bulk of new loans being made under external benchmarks like the RBI's repo rate.

Under the revised rates, which are effective from Friday, the 15 months to 2 years tenor bucket will fetch an interest of 7.25 per cent for deposit amounts of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, and 7.10 per cent for deposit amounts up to Rs 2 crore in the 12 months 25 days to 2 years tenor bucket.

"With the RBI increasing key interest rates, we have passed on the benefit to our valuable customers offering them a higher return on their savings," its head of the consumer bank Virat Diwanji said in the statement.

