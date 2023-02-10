Kotak Mahindra Bank acquires NBFC Sonata Finance for Rs 537 cr

Through an exchange filing, private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the acquisition of 2,64,53,256 shares of NBFC Sonata Finance.

Read Also Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 3,56,562 equity shares

The purchase worth Rs 537 crore represents the 100 per cent paid up share capital of the microfinance firm Sonata.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)