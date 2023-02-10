Kotak Mahindra Bank acquires NBFC Sonata Finance for Rs 537 cr

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKotak Mahindra Bank acquires NBFC Sonata Finance for Rs 537 cr

It announced the acquisition of 2,64,53,256 shares of the microfinance firm Sonata.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Through an exchange filing, private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the acquisition of 2,64,53,256 shares of NBFC Sonata Finance.

The purchase worth Rs 537 crore represents the 100 per cent paid up share capital of the microfinance firm Sonata.

