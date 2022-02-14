Kotak Life launches limited pay participating endowment plan

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Kotak Life) today announced the launch of Kotak Fortune Maximiser - a limited pay participating endowment plan, which can be tailored as per customer requirement to help plan for a better future.

This life insurance plan will help customers accumulate a corpus to fulfil their larger goals without the financial burden, it said in a press statement. Policyholders can choose from three bonus payout options depending on their savings objective:

· Cash Bonus (Immediate Payout): Ideal for those who want to avail immediate additional income that can take care of regular payments such as EMIs/Bills/Fees etc.

· Cash Bonus (Deferred Payout): Ideal for those who are saving for a future goal like travel, marriage, buying a car etc.

· Paid-up additions: Ideal for those with long-term financial goals like retirement, legacy planning, buying a property etc.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd., said, "Kotak Fortune Maximiser [is] a plan that caters to all life stages of an individual to meet their various life goals.”

Under the Kotak Fortune Maximser plan, customers have the option to choose their premium amount and also select their premium payment term from 6 - 15 years and still reap life-long benefits.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:41 AM IST