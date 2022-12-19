Kotak bank allots shares worth over Rs 13 lakhs as employee stock options | File/ Representative image

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the allotment of 2,73,769 equity shares worth Rs 13,68,845 as employee stock options pursuant to the Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015 through an exchange filing. Each equity share will be of Rs 5 each.

The total number of shares will be allotted on the basis of different series of Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015.

Read Also Kotak Mutual Fund promotes SIP as an effective investment tool

The bank servers were down on Sunday, and customers were not able to use ATM cards or transfer money through UPI.

On Monday, Kotak Bank shares closed at Rs 1,859.75 up by 1.04 per cent.