e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKotak Bank allots shares worth over Rs 13 lakhs as employee stock options

Kotak Bank allots shares worth over Rs 13 lakhs as employee stock options

The total number of shares will be allotted on the basis of different series of Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Kotak bank allots shares worth over Rs 13 lakhs as employee stock options | File/ Representative image
Follow us on

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the allotment of 2,73,769 equity shares worth Rs 13,68,845 as employee stock options pursuant to the Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015 through an exchange filing. Each equity share will be of Rs 5 each.

The total number of shares will be allotted on the basis of different series of Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015.

Read Also
Kotak Mutual Fund promotes SIP as an effective investment tool
article-image

The bank servers were down on Sunday, and customers were not able to use ATM cards or transfer money through UPI.

On Monday, Kotak Bank shares closed at Rs 1,859.75 up by 1.04 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ITC to reward employees with shares over Rs 19 lakhs as stock options

ITC to reward employees with shares over Rs 19 lakhs as stock options

#GoogleForIndia2022: Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, praises rapid pace of technological change under...

#GoogleForIndia2022: Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, praises rapid pace of technological change under...

Digital viewership surged past TV as 11 cr people tuned in during FIFA World Cup 2022

Digital viewership surged past TV as 11 cr people tuned in during FIFA World Cup 2022

Kotak Bank allots shares worth over Rs 13 lakhs as employee stock options

Kotak Bank allots shares worth over Rs 13 lakhs as employee stock options

FPJ Rewind 2022: Best performing Stocks of 2022

FPJ Rewind 2022: Best performing Stocks of 2022