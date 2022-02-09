Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 profit dips 76% to Rs 5.37 cr; revenue up 26% to Rs 244.7 cr

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has reported a 76 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5.37 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company said that the total income rose to Rs 244.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, as against Rs 194.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's sales bookings rose 77 per cent to Rs 561.3 crore during October-December quarter, from Rs 317 crore in the year-ago period.

Rahul Talele, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, said: ''We have hit significant sales milestones in Q3 FY22, which has been our best-ever quarter in the last seven years both in terms of sales volume and value.'' The company has now achieved sales value of Rs 1,238.4 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year, up 83 per cent from Rs 675.6 crore in the year-ago period."

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:35 PM IST