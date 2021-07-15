Kolte-Patil Developers in pact with Planet Smart City to build 15,000 homes in Pune, Bengaluru & Mumbai

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Thursday said it has set up a joint platform with global proptech firm Planet Smart City to develop 15,000 housing units in Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The residential platform follows the success of the first co-development between the two companies, Kolte-Patil said in a regulatory filing.

Kolte-Patil Developers announced the "creation of a residential development platform with Planet Smart City, the global leader in smart affordable housing, to develop 15,000 housing units." The projects will be developed over the next three years, it said, without disclosing further details.