Kolte-Patil Developers in pact with Planet Smart City to build 15,000 homes in Pune, Bengaluru & Mumbai

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Thursday said it has set up a joint platform with global proptech firm Planet Smart City to develop 15,000 housing units in Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
The residential platform follows the success of the first co-development between the two companies, Kolte-Patil said in a regulatory filing.
Kolte-Patil Developers announced the "creation of a residential development platform with Planet Smart City, the global leader in smart affordable housing, to develop 15,000 housing units." The projects will be developed over the next three years, it said, without disclosing further details.
Kolte-Patil said the platform will enable it to capture opportunistic and structured outright land purchase transactions while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.
Yashvardhan Patil, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers, said: "The market is consolidating to high quality real estate developers that have gained the confidence of homebuyers based on their execution track record and we foresee improving business visibility for a strong brand like Kolte-Patil."
The joint platform will allow the company to expand the portfolio of projects in its focus markets of Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru, he said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)