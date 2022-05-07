e-Paper Get App
Home / Business / Kitex unit in Warangal to provide employment to 15,000 people

Kitex unit in Warangal to provide employment to 15,000 people

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for Kitex unit at Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park

Agencies | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

Telangana's Minister for Industry and Commerce K.T Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries stated that Hyderabad has cemented its position as the life sciences hub of the country. | Twitter/@MinisterKTR
Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Kitex unit at Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park in Warangal.

About 15,000 people would get employment in the Kitex textile industry which would come up at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the Minister's official twitter account said.

Laying the foundation stone for the unit is a step forward towards the Telangana government's aim to make Warangal a textile hub, it said.

The Telangana government and Kitex Group from Kerala had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in September last year for setting up two integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing clusters.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:35 PM IST