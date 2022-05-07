Kitex unit in Warangal to provide employment to 15,000 people

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Kitex unit at Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park in Warangal.

About 15,000 people would get employment in the Kitex textile industry which would come up at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the Minister's official twitter account said.

Laying the foundation stone for the unit is a step forward towards the Telangana government's aim to make Warangal a textile hub, it said.

The Telangana government and Kitex Group from Kerala had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in September last year for setting up two integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing clusters.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:35 PM IST