Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw-founded Biocon Biologics appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO and MD

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw-founded Biocon has appointed Shreehas Tambe as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for Biocon Biologics Ltd. The firm which is a subsidiary of Biocon, works on ensuring access for all to biosimilars, which are close to FDA approved pharmaceuticals. The decision to appoint Tambe comes shortly after Biocon Biologics completed the acquisition of generic and speciality pharma brand Viatris.

Tambe has replaced Dr Arun Chandavarkar, who will now be the non-executive, non-independent director on the firm's board.

After the appointment, Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said, “I am extremely pleased that Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD & CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition. His demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role. Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced Executive Leadership Team in building a futureready, world leading biosimilars player and a well-recognized global brand that is committed to impact global healthcare. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful journey ahead.”

Talking about his responsibilities Tambe said, “It has been an absolute privilege to have participated in the evolution of Biocon from an enzymes company to a global biopharmaceutical enterprise. Undoubtedly these are exciting times, and together with an exceptional team, I am looking forward to leading Biocon Biologics in the next phase of growth.”

Tambe had been deputy-CEO at Biocon Biologics, and has been with the firm for more than two decades.