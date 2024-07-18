King Kohli On Top: Virat Kohli With Nearly ₹1,900 Cr Goes Past Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer In Celebrity Brand Value |

Public life and the fame that nurtures create a world of familiarity and opulence. The said opulence brings power and influence that can placate many around them. This also placates commercial avenues as well.

The Rise to the top - Virat Kohli

In the latest development, Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has once again claimed the throne as India’s most valued celebrity.

According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, Virat Kohli has surpassed the Bollywood stalwarts like Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan and secured a brand value, that surged by nearly 29 percent to a whopping USD 227.9 million this year.

Kohli surpassed Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer Singh to become the highest celebrity brand value in India. [Express Sports]



Greatest indian celebrity for a reason 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CzFVfaYiu9 — Sudarshan. (@Imsudarshan__) July 18, 2024

Kohli's journey to become king of celebrity brand value was fueled by both his on and off the cricket field performance,

During the IPL 2024, his stellar performance has made him clinch the Orange Cap and also had set the stage for his resurgence. Moreover, the 35-year-old also dominated the ICC ODI World Cup batting charts, earning accolades such as the ICC ODI Player of the Year and a spot in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year.

Apart from his cricketing success, the G.O.A.T influence extends to brand endorsements as well, where his social media prowess, endorsement history plays an important role as well as his ability to resonate with audiences across digital and television platforms has contributed significantly to his brand’s allure. This has made him also secure sought-after partner for advertisers looking to connect with millions.

Other Notable figures in the List

Other Notable figures in the List - most valued celebrity | Kroll

Ranveer Singh, known for his dynamic on-screen presence, secured the second spot with a brand value of USD 203.1 and Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon achieved the third place with a brand value of USD 120.7 million

MS Dhoni climbed to seventh place with a brand value of USD 95.8 million.

Sachin Tendulkar, the 'Master Blaster' of cricket, secured the eighth place with a brand value of USD 91.3 million.