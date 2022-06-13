Kinaxis inks pact with Blume Global to help cos align supply chain planning, execution | Tom Fisk

Canada-based operations planning software firm Kinaxis has partnered with Blume Global to help companies align supply chain planning and execution, thereby enabling them to avoid freight transportation disruptions.

The collaboration will connect supply chain orchestration platform Blume Global's logistics visibility and transportation management system (TMS) with the Kinaxis RapidResponse concurrent planning platform, Blume Global said in a release.

As part of the new combined offering, Blume Global will synchronise its TMS shipment data to RapidResponse, providing real-time exception-based alerts that ensure customers' focus on business-critical shipments and updated ETAs for shipments that exceed defined tolerance levels, it added.

From there, customers will be able to generate and execute alternate shipment plans with a full understanding of how the alternate plan will impact key performance measures, the release said.

"The intersection point between supply chain planning and execution has never been more critical. When a disruption happens, it's not enough just to be able to create a new plan quickly. Companies must be able to execute quickly as well," Kinaxis CEO John Sicard said.

The new offering with Blume Global will help companies do just that by delivering concurrent planning and execution, providing a new level of supply chain agility, Sicard added.

Organisations need new levels of supply chain agility across planning and execution to understand the business-wide impact of a shipment delay and be able to act in time to mitigate the risks to cost and customer service, the release said.

By combining Kinaxis' unique concurrent planning technique with Blume Global's TMS shipment data, companies will be able to dynamically generate new plans to quickly get shipments back on track and ultimately have improved supply chain resiliency, it said.

"For nearly three years, the supply chain industry has been defined by uncertainty. That is likely to continue. While major disruptions used to occur every few years, we are now facing significant events annually - or even more frequently.

"Our partnership with Kinaxis will give customers around the world access to robust, innovative logistics planning and execution solutions so they can create agile processes that adapt quickly to even the most challenging circumstances," Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar said.