Kin of govt general insurance employees who died due to COVID-19 to receive Rs 10 lakh

The four government owned non-life insurers will pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the nominees of the employees who died due to Covid-19, a top leader of the General Insurance Employees All India Association (GIEAIA) said.

One of the four insurers, the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, on Thursday issued a circular announcing payment of lump-sum ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the nominee of those employees who died of Covid-19.

The insurer also said it would reimburse 100 per cent of the remaining medical expenses remaining uncovered under the Staff Group Mediclaim policy incurred for the treatment of employee/spouse/dependent children and parents.