 KIMS Hospitals Acquires 2.49% in Sarvejana Healthcare For ₹35 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKIMS Hospitals Acquires 2.49% in Sarvejana Healthcare For ₹35 Cr

KIMS Hospitals Acquires 2.49% in Sarvejana Healthcare For ₹35 Cr

KIMS the Holding Company of Sunshine Hospital has made further investment in its subsidiary as a strategic investment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
KIMS Hospitals Acquires 2.49% in Sarvejana Healthcare For ₹35 Cr | Wikipedia

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospitals on Tuesday acquired 2.49 per cent shares in Sarvejana Healthcare private Limited (Sunshine Hospital) to increase its holdings in the subsidiary to 59.10 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were acquired at a price of Rs 340 and Rs 400 per equity share for the total cost of Rs 35,23,80,780.

KIMS the Holding Company of Sunshine Hospital has made further investment in its subsidiary as a strategic investment.

Sunshine Hospital was started in May 2009 by Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy, a joint Replacement Surgeon of repute. Under his leadership, within a very short period, Sunshine Hospital has become one of the largest Joint Replacement Centres in India.

The acquisition is within the overall limit approved by the Shareholders of the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

KIMS shares

The shares of KIMS on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,850, down by 2.60 per cent.

Read Also
Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Adani Wilmar Net Loss At ₹79 Cr, Carborundum Universal Net Profit Rises At...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KIMS Hospitals Acquires 2.49% in Sarvejana Healthcare For ₹35 Cr

KIMS Hospitals Acquires 2.49% in Sarvejana Healthcare For ₹35 Cr

Adani Wilmar Consolidated Revenue Declines By 12% YoY To ₹12,928 Cr In Q1FY24

Adani Wilmar Consolidated Revenue Declines By 12% YoY To ₹12,928 Cr In Q1FY24

Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 676.53 Points To End The Day At 65,782.78, Nifty Below 19,600

Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 676.53 Points To End The Day At 65,782.78, Nifty Below 19,600

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Adani Wilmar Net Loss At ₹79 Cr, Carborundum Universal Net Profit Rises At...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Adani Wilmar Net Loss At ₹79 Cr, Carborundum Universal Net Profit Rises At...

Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreements With MSEDCL For Two Solar Projects

Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreements With MSEDCL For Two Solar Projects