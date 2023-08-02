KIMS Hospitals Acquires 2.49% in Sarvejana Healthcare For ₹35 Cr | Wikipedia

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospitals on Tuesday acquired 2.49 per cent shares in Sarvejana Healthcare private Limited (Sunshine Hospital) to increase its holdings in the subsidiary to 59.10 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were acquired at a price of Rs 340 and Rs 400 per equity share for the total cost of Rs 35,23,80,780.

KIMS the Holding Company of Sunshine Hospital has made further investment in its subsidiary as a strategic investment.

Sunshine Hospital was started in May 2009 by Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy, a joint Replacement Surgeon of repute. Under his leadership, within a very short period, Sunshine Hospital has become one of the largest Joint Replacement Centres in India.

The acquisition is within the overall limit approved by the Shareholders of the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

KIMS shares

The shares of KIMS on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,850, down by 2.60 per cent.

