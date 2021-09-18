Kids gym chain startup Sportyze launches digital avatar

Sportyze, chain of Kids Gym, has launched its online offerings to reach a wider audience and make it easier for more children to avail of its services. Founded by Ankur Chaudhary, Anubhuti Singh, and Richa Mamgain Pant, Sportyze has designed programs by integrating physical and cognitive activities.

"Early exposure to physical activities paves the way for making children active, healthier, and confident. Our offerings are crafted to offer age-appropriate interventions from toddlers to teenagers," said Ankur Chaudhary, CSO and Co-Founder, Acenati Sportyze India, which runs Sportyze. In over 5 years, Sportyze has served worked with more than 20,000 children, touching over 10,000 families.

The startup aims to cater to 1.50 lakh children through its digital offerings. Sportyze is also launching its mobile application very soon. Simultaneously, the startup continues to pursue its plans to build a pan-India presence with 64 offline centres, it said.

Sportyze caters to children as young as 18 months. "While established players outside India focus on play-based learning and till 10 years of age group, programs at Sportyze cater to 18 months till 15 years. We have a separate framework for fundamental and skill-based programs," Chaudhary added.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 06:19 PM IST