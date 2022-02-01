Kia India reports 1.38% rise in sales to 19,319 units in January 2022

Automaker Kia India on Tuesday said its sales increased 1.38 per cent to 19,319 units in January 2022 as compared with 19,056 units in the year-ago month.

The company noted that Seltos led the sales last month with the dispatch of 11,483 units to dealers.

''We are kick-starting the new year with positive sales growth and a new product on offering for our discerning Indian customers.

''The month of January has been truly overwhelming for us, with our newest offering Kia Carens receiving a record response with 7,738 bookings in just 24 hours,'' Kia India Head (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep Brar said in a statement.

The company is confident that the introduction of the three-row recreational vehicle, Kia Carens, will strengthen its position in the Indian automotive industry, he added.

The automaker noted that it anticipates that the supply chain constraint will remain in place until early 2022 but with careful planning and market estimation, production will remain stable in relation to the current market trends.

The company expects the semiconductor situation to show signs of recovery beginning in the second quarter, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:57 PM IST