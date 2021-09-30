Kia India elevates Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

Kia India (KIN) today announced that Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer (CSBO) will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, effective October 4, 2021. Park has been associated with Kia India since January 2020.

T J Park will succeed Kookhyun Shim, the current MD & CEO of Kia India, who played a crucial role in introducing the Kia brand in India. Under his supervision, Kia India completed its manufacturing unit in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and started mass production of vehicles in record time. Shim will retire from his services and move back to Korea.

In his new role, Park will be responsible for company’s growth and market expansion in the country. He will lead the India operations and directly oversee the entire manufacturing, product strategy and development, business planning and sales.

Tae-Jin Park, the new Managing Director & CEO, Kia India said, “India is a strategic market for Kia and has potential to foster growth for the brand globally. Our ambitious targets will not only challenge us, but will also help us establish India as an important sales, production and research and development hub for Kia.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 05:44 PM IST